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Home Dredging Today Government of Canada: $957.8M for Small Craft Harbors Program

Government of Canada: $957.8M for Small Craft Harbors Program

Dredging
May 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As part of the Spring Economic Update 2026, the Government of Canada is proposing $957.8 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, for the Small Craft Harbors Program. This provides investments for ongoing repairs, in addition to Fisheries and Ocean Canada’s (DFO) existing annual program budget of approximately $90 million.

photo courtesy of Jessica Fancy MP

The investment will allow DFO to undertake repairs, upgrades and dredging at small craft harbor facilities across Canada.

To this end, Central Port Mouton Small Craft Harbor will receive funding to allow for the reconstruction of floating dock system 802 and the options analysis for breakwater 302. This harbor is home to 54 vessels and the main fishery is lobster.

According to the Government, repairs will be carried out using the latest climate projections, which will result in climate resistant infrastructure that meets the needs of the industry and communities.

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