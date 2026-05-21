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Home Dredging Today Suez Canal Authority, Mostaqbal Misr sign deal to dredge Egypt’s lakes

Suez Canal Authority, Mostaqbal Misr sign deal to dredge Egypt’s lakes

Dredging
May 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development (Mostaqbal Misr) signed a strategic cooperation protocol today to develop and dredge Egypt’s lakes – part of state efforts to restore and rehabilitate the country’s water bodies under directives from President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

photo courtesy of SCA

Under the agreement, SCA will carry out dredging and excavation works in selected lakes according to the plans, depths and locations set by the Future of Egypt Authority.

The Suez Canal Authority is a key partner in projects to develop and dredge Egypt’s lakes,” SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said, citing the authority’s accumulated engineering and technical expertise in dredging operations, as well as the capabilities of its affiliated companies.

Also, he mentioned the authority’s previous dredging and rehabilitation work in Bardawil, Manzala, Edku and Mariout lakes, undertaken as part of state efforts to restore ecological balance and maximize the lakes’ economic and environmental value, particularly to support Egypt’s fisheries sector.

The protocol was signed by Tarek Gharib El-Shamy, director of the SCA’s dredgers department, and Major General Khaled Salah, assistant director of the Future of Egypt.

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