Back to overview
Home Dredging Today NMDC Dredging and Marine inaugurates Coastal and Hydrodynamic Center

NMDC Dredging and Marine inaugurates Coastal and Hydrodynamic Center

Coastal Protection
May 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Abu Dhabi’s based NMDC Dredging and Marine has inaugurated the NMDC Coastal and Hydrodynamic Center, the region’s first hydraulic physical modelling test facility.

photo courtesy of NMDC

According to NMDC, the purpose-built facility enables the simulation and physical testing of complex marine, coastal and offshore infrastructure under controlled conditions, reflecting national priorities to localize advanced industrial capabilities and strengthen in-country value across strategic sectors.

The facility allows engineers to simulate and validate the impact of waves, tides and currents on critical infrastructure, including ports, breakwaters, sea walls and offshore structures.

Using scaled physical models to replicate real-world environments, it ensures that model behavior reflects full-scale performance, including wave forces, pressures and structural response, enabling designs to be tested, refined and optimized before construction, NMDC concluded.

Related News