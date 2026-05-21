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Van Oord opts for DENS Powerhubs

Infrastructure
May 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

For the dike reinforcement works between Tiel and Waardenburg, Van Oord is developing a fully emission‑free construction site.

photo courtesy of DENS

The project is part of the Flood Protection Program and is considered one of the first large‑scale infrastructure projects in the Netherlands to be executed almost entirely using electric equipment. The entire dike section consists of an out‑of‑dike work strip without a grid connection, which makes mobile energy supply a critical component.

For this project, Van Oord uses two DENS Powerhubs to charge the electric 35‑ton excavators (CATERPILLAR 330 LRE Z‑Line) directly on site.

During the day, the Powerhubs are charged at WattHub in Geldermalsen and then transported back to the dike, where they:

• provide two half‑hour top‑up charging sessions during the day,

• deliver a full overnight charge for the excavator with 870 kWh300 kVA, and 360 kW built‑in CCS2 charging cables, the Powerhubs function as fully fledged mobile charging stations.

According to DENS, this enables the excavators to operate at full power throughout the day – without emissions and without relying on fixed infrastructure.

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