Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dutch Delegation visits Fiji and Tuvalu

Dutch Delegation visits Fiji and Tuvalu

Dredging
May 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

From 5-9 May, a delegation from the Embassy of the Netherlands visited Fiji and Tuvalu alongside representatives from the Dutch water and engineering sector, including Boskalis, Dutch Dredging, Fugro, Haskoning, Hydrologic and their Australian partner Water Technology.

photo courtesy of netherlandsandyou.nl

The visit focused on creating new opportunities for Dutch expertise in the Pacific by connecting with EU Global Gateway and Asian Development Bank projects, while also strengthening relationships with local authorities and regional organizations,” the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands said.

During the Fiji program, the delegation held meetings with the EU Delegation, the Asian Development Bank, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

The visit also included a tour of the harbor of Suva, providing insight into the country’s maritime infrastructure and development priorities.

In Tuvalu, the delegation met with the Prime Minister and other cabinet ministers to discuss cooperation on climate resilience, water management, and sustainable infrastructure. 

Also, the delegation went on a tour of the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project, a UNDP project funded by the Green Climate Fund. The project has successfully reclaimed 7.8 hectares of land designed to withstand rising sea levels for at least the next 40 years. 

Related News