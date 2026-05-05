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Home Dredging Today Ryba Marine nabs Rochester Harbor dredging contract

Ryba Marine nabs Rochester Harbor dredging contract

Dredging
May 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District awarded a $1.78 million contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction on April 28 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Rochester Harbor this year.

U.S. Army Photo by 1Lt. Grace Beverage

Dredging of harbors like Rochester’s ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and nearly $2.7 million in business revenue and labor income for the region, USACE said.

Approximately 250,000 cubic yards of sediment are planned to be dredged from the full federal navigation channel through the end of July. The dredge material is set to be placed in the open lake.

Dredging of Rochester Harbor is conducted every 2 years by USACE, based on need and the availability of funding.

The harbor was last dredged in 2024, with around 80,000 cubic yards of sediment removed.

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