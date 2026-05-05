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Southwind Construction begins Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway dredging

Dredging
May 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Southwind Construction will begin dredging the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in the coming days, the Town of Ocean Isle Beach said.

photo courtesy of southwindco.com

Dredged sand material will be placed on the east end of the island. Approximately 35,000 cy of sand will be placed west of the terminal groin. Placement will begin closest to the groin and sand will be placed in the westward direction. The approximate length of the placement in this area is 700 linear feet, the Town said.

Once completed, an additional 25,000 cy will be placed just east of the terminal groin.

The Town is working with Southwind to place additional material in addition to the 25,000 cy east of the groin. However, nothing has been finalized at this time. This additional placement will be a short-term mitigation measure in order to fulfill requirements of our terminal groin permit,” the officials said.

All work is set to be completed no later than June 15, 2026.

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