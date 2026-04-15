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EXCLUSIVE: TSHD Christophorus back in action

Dredging
April 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

After a period of maintenance, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Christophorus of Van den Herik is back at work.

photo courtesy of Van den Herik

According to Royal IHC, the TSHD is “fully operational again, doing what she is designed for – reliable and efficient dredging.”

Dredger’s specifications:

  • Length OA: 80.80m,
  • Width: 9.77m,
  • Depth: 4.58m,
  • Draft (loaded): 3.30m,

  • Deadweight: 1535 tons,
  • Total power: 909 kW,
  • Hopper volume: 967m³,
  • Dredging depth: 20.00m,
  • Suction pipe diameter: 0.60m.

Van den Herik has been active in the field of hydraulic engineering since the 1940s. Starting as a company involved in bank protection, they subsequently grew into a versatile business with a portfolio covering both ‘wet’​ and ‘dry’​ infrastructure.

Their fleet includes hopper and cutter dredgers, but also crane ships, workboats and hydraulic cranes on pontoons.

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