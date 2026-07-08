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Home Dredging Today Work on Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbor breakwater begins

Work on Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbor breakwater begins

Coastal Protection
July 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Work on the southern breakwater at Fremantle Fishing Boat Harbor is expected to begin mid-July and take five months to complete, Transport WA said.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

According to Transport WA, essential maintenance work will ensure the breakwater continues to safely protect the harbor and its associated infrastructure. The breakwater is more than 50 years old and requires routine maintenance involving the removal and replacement of the end section of the breakwater.

The maintenance work will reinstate the breakwater to its original and current design dimensions.

The same rock type will be used to preserve its existing look and character. This timely maintenance will significantly extend the service life of the breakwater, supporting ongoing recreational, commercial, and cultural access to the harbor,” Transport WA said.

Scope of works

  • Repair and reinstate damaged or displaced outer armor rock,
  • Restore the breakwater to its original design condition,
  • Installation of an additional armor rock at the bottom of the slope for increased structural stability,
  • Resurfacing of the carpark and road areas impacted by the works,
  • No major modifications to the structure’s general geometry.

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