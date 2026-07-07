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Muscatine Harbor dredging begins with new CDF online

Capital Dredging
July 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

With the completion of the Muscatine Marina Confined Disposal Facility (CDF) Relocation Project, the City of Muscatine has resumed dredging operations at the Muscatine Municipal Harbor, clearing accumulated Mississippi River sediment and restoring safe navigational depths for boaters throughout the summer season.

photo courtesy of muscatineiowa.gov

The dredging effort, managed by the City’s Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP), marks a significant operational milestone: for the first time, dredged spoils will be directed to a newly constructed, purpose-built confined disposal facility rather than the aging geo-synthetic bag system previously used at the former Hawkeye Lumber property along the riverfront.

WPCP Director, Scott Swift, said: “This new CDF gives us a modern, reliable, and environmentally responsible way to manage dredge material. It’s a long-term solution that supports safe harbor access and ensures we can keep Muscatine’s riverfront functioning the way our residents and boaters expect.”

The CDF relocation project has been a multi-phased undertaking that culminated with the City Council’s approval in November 2025 of a $571,516.20 contract with Heuer Construction, Inc. for the final phase of construction. That contract authorized completion of a new, permanent dredge spoils site to replace the former Hawkeye Lumber location – a site the City had long used but ultimately decommissioned as redevelopment opportunities emerged due to its visibility and location.

A portion of the new dredge spoils line was constructed under a previous project in summer 2025. The full relocation project included:

  • A new force-main along Mad Creek to the Cypress Street site,
  • A small segment of pedestrian trail,
  • Confinement berms and storm sewer improvements,
  • A new location for dewatering bags.

The final phase of construction wrapped up in June 2026, positioning the City to move forward with a full dredging season this summer using the newly commissioned facility.

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