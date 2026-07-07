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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC eCSD TOMASZÓW arrives in Poland

EXCLUSIVE: Royal IHC eCSD TOMASZÓW arrives in Poland

Business development
July 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The electric mining cutter suction dredger (eCSD) TOMASZÓW for 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐳𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐞 has successfully arrived at its destination in Poland and is now in the final stages of assembly, readying for launch, Royal IHC said today.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Built on our proven Beaver® 65 platform, this fully electric dredger was engineered to meet specific operational requirements, including one of its key differentiators: a demountable, road-transportable design. This enables efficient deployment to the silica sands operation at 𝐓𝐊𝐒𝐌 𝐁𝐢𝐚ł𝐚 𝐆𝐨́𝐫𝐚, providing flexibility without compromising performance,” the company said.

“Getting there was a true logistics achievement. The journey started at our yard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, continued by sea to Gdańsk, and concluded with approximately 500 km of road transport to the mine site.”

In total, the operation involved 16 special transports carrying oversized and heavy components.

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