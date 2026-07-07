Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Port Hinchinbrook dredging

Spotlight on Port Hinchinbrook dredging

Capital Dredging
July 7, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Progress is continuing at the Port Hinchinbrook Revitalization Project at Cardwell, Queensland, with work now moving into the next stage, Wayde Chiesa, State Member for Hinchinbrook said.

photo courtesy of cassowarycoast.qld.gov.au

The focus at the moment is locking in the dredging contractor, with market sounding now underway to find the right team to carry out the works.

This process closes on 17 July and is an important step in getting the project moving on the water.

The program is expected to include dredging of the marina and connected waterways, dredged material pumping and placement (400,000m3 to 800,000m3), onshore bund preparation and civil works, sediment treatment and management, acid sulfate soil management, water management, environmental controls, marine debris removal, and potential disposal or reuse of treated material.

At the moment, International Coastal Management Pty Ltd (ICM) and RPS are undertaking a market sounding process on behalf of Economic Development Queensland (EDQ).

Related News