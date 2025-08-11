Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Surf City CSRM project moving to next phase

Surf City CSRM project moving to next phase

Beach Nourishment
August 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently finalized a Chief’s Report for the Town of Surf City Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project, marking a major milestone in ongoing efforts to protect the community and its coastline.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The CSRM project is a joint effort between the Town of Surf City (NC) and the Army Corps and has been in development for several years. This crucial step advances a long-awaited project designed to enhance coastal resilience.

“The signing of the Chief’s Report is a testament to years of hard work and collaboration between the Town of Surf City and the Wilmington District,” said Col. Morgan, Commander of the USACE Wilmington District.

“The completion of the Chief’s Report marks meaningful progress in our long-standing efforts to strengthen Surf City’s coastline,” said Mayor Teresa B Batts. “We’re grateful for the dedication of our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will continue to work hand in hand to see this project through.”

The report outlines a plan to protect Surf City’s 6-mile shoreline from storm damage and sea level rise through beach and dune nourishment.

The CSRM project will require an estimated 8.0 million cubic yards (MCY) of sand for initial construction and 13.8 million cubic yards for the combined nourishments for a total of 21.8 million cubic yards over the life of the 50– year project.

The project now moves forward to key next steps, including funding approval, final design, and construction planning.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles