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BREAKING NEWS: DEME secures dredging contract in Tunisia

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DEME has signed a dredging contract with the Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP) to enhance accessibility, safety and compliance with international standards at several strategic ports in Tunisia.

photo courtesy of DEME

The project covers works at three locations – Sousse, Menzel-Bourguiba/Bizerte and Radès/La Goulette – and will require an integrated execution strategy to efficiently manage the geographical spread and optimize operations despite limited on-site storage capacity.

As part of the contract, DEME will first construct containment dikes in the ports of Menzel-Bourguiba and Sousse. The two ports are located more than 200 kilometers apart, requiring careful planning, coordination and optimized logistics. In the second phase, DEME will carry out extensive dredging works in all three locations.

For this project, DEME will deploy a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) to execute the dredging works. The project will deploy three distinct approaches for managing the dredged material in a sustainable and efficient manner tailored to the characteristics of each location.

In Sousse and Menzel-Bourguiba, the material will be reused for land reclamation.

In Bizerte, a combined approach will be adopted, with part of the material reclaimed in Menzel-Bourguiba and the remainder disposed of offshore.

In Radès and La Goulette, all dredged material will be pumped ashore to a designated area.

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