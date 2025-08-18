Foyle & Marine: First stone shipment for Iona Breakwater Project

Back to overview
Breakwater Construction
August 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Foyle & Marine has completed the first transhipment of rock armor to the Iona Breakwater Project for Argyll and Bute Council.

A total of 11,000 tons of rock armor was delivered to Iona aboard the Barge Silur, towed by the tug Raduga Lyon.

photo courtesy of Foyle & Marine

Our dedicated crew worked around the clock, to ensure the safe and efficient discharge of this critical first load for the project,” the company said.

The outcomes, as a result of this infrastructure project, will be a much improved service, improved ability for lifeline services to travel to and from Iona and the facilitation of wider forms of economic development on both sides of the Sound of Iona.

The function of the structure is primarily to provide defense from waves propagating from a southerly direction and provide protection for future longer ferry vessels.

Also, the breakwater will result in an overall reduction of wave heights at the structure. This will significantly reduce the risks to ferry operators and passengers and vehicles boarding and disembarking the ferry.

