NSW Government delivers major boost for maritime infrastructure

NSW Government delivers major boost for maritime infrastructure

August 18, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The NSW Government is delivering a major boost for maritime infrastructure, with 46 projects funded under the $23 million Boating Infrastructure for Communities Grant Program.

Photo courtesy of NSW Government

This key program, part of the $44 million Boating Infrastructure and Dredging Scheme, will support the delivery of projects that includes upgrades to public boating infrastructure, improvements to disability access, and the development of strategic plans for future needs to deliver safer more accessible waterways for communities across NSW.

Minister for Regional Transport, Jenny Aitchison said: “From Macleay to Lake Macquarie, Ulladulla to the Hawkesbury, these investments will make a real difference, supporting tourism, local jobs and long-term economic growth in regional NSW.”

One of the major investments includes $2.3 million towards the upgrade of Matty’s Flat Reserve on the Macleay River. This project will improve accessibility, enhance safety for boat launching during peak periods, and stimulate economic growth in the Macleay Valley through increased tourism and recreational fishing activity.

Other significant projects include:

  • $1.7 million towards the upgrade of Belmont Public Wharf to improve access to Lake Macquarie;
  • $1.5 million towards the upgrade of the Ulladulla Southern Harbor;
  • $1.5 million towards the upgrade of Mackerel Beach Wharf;
  • $1.2 million towards the upgrade of the Lintern Street Wharf and Boat Ramp in Davistown.

Further details on this grant program are available on the Boating Infrastructure Maintenance grants page.

