Van Oord wins land reclamation project in Dubai

Van Oord wins land reclamation project in Dubai

Land Reclamation
August 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Van Oord has won a contract for the land reclamation of Naïa Island Dubai, a new development located just off Jumeirah’s coastline.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

Naïa Island Dubai, a landmark project by Shamal Holding, will span approximately 13 hectares and feature 6 kilometers of pristine beaches.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to elevating Dubai as a world-class luxury destination. Collaborating with top global partners like Van Oord brings our vision to life with precision and excellence,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding.

“We are honored to contribute to this bold step forward in Dubai’s landmark development, and proud to have earned Shamal’s trust to help bring it to life. This unique project allows us to do what we do best, on familiar ground. Land reclamation is one of our signature talents,” commented Govert van Oord, CEO Van Oord.

Building on a legacy

Building on a strong legacy of coastal development projects in Dubai, Van Oord will leverage its expertise to reclaim over 28 million cubic meters of sand and place approximately 4.3 million tonnes of rock.

In addition, Van Oord will install key marine infrastructure, including quay walls and culverts, with a strong emphasis on nature-based enhancements. The project will also include the reorientation of existing beaches and the strategic relocation of current rock groynes, optimizing both coastal protection and the guest experience.

To accelerate soil compaction and prepare the site for construction more efficiently, Van Oord will implement advanced ground improvement techniques.

A fleet of cutting-edge dredging vessels, including trailing suction hopper dredgers, marine rock installation vessels, and other specialized equipment, will be deployed throughout the project, the Dutch company said.

Completion is scheduled for the first half of 2027.

