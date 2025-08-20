City of Las Piñas intensifies dredging work

Back to overview
Dredging
August 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City Government of Las Piñas, under the leadership of Mayor April Aguilar and Vice Mayor Imelda Aguilar, is intensifying its flood mitigation initiatives through the conduct of a clearing and dredging operation in Bangkalan Creek, Barangay Almanza Uno.

photo courtesy of CENRO Las Piñas

This operation is not just an environmental effort – it is a proactive measure to safeguard lives, protect properties, and keep our city resilient against climate change and extreme weather events,” CENRO Las Piñas said.

“By conducting dredging and clearing works, the City Government ensures that waterways remain open, deeper, and unobstructed, thereby reducing the risks of overflow.”

The initial dredging operations uncovered plastic bags, plastic bottles, soda cans, and other non-biodegradable materials that had been stacked up through the years.

Also, the dredging operations accelerated the outflow of the water, greatly reducing the backflow and the incidence of flooding. 

