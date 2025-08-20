Back to overview
VIDEO: Land reclamation begins for Mathiveri new airport

Land Reclamation
August 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives’ President, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, attended the commencement ceremony of the airport land reclamation project in AA. Mathiveri this morning.

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv

Once completed, the project is expected to enhance transport connectivity and facilitate economic opportunities for the island.

At a recent community meeting, an agreement was signed with Maldives Airports Development Company Limited (MACL) to reclaim land and develop and operate an airport in this area.

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv

The President said that, in addition to the land designated for the airport, a further 26.5 hectares will be reclaimed for community use to support a range of developmental and public initiatives.

Muizzu further announced that the road development project for Mathiveri will be included in next year’s budget, with construction scheduled to commence in the same year.

