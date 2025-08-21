Dredging part of the Thoddoo Jetty development project

Back to overview
Infrastructure
August 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Maldives Transport & Contracting Company (MTCC) and Ministry of Construction, Housing and Infrastructure have signed a contract for the implementation of Thoddoo Jetty construction project.

Photo courtesy of MTCC

The contract was signed on August 20, by the Minister Dr. Abdulla Muthalib and MTCC. H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

The $3.4 million jetty development project will feature a 430-metre jetty on the southern side of Thoddoo, a six-meter-wide platform, dredging and a 70-metre geobag revetment.

According to the Government, Thoddoo, with a population of over 2,000 residents, has become a hub for local tourism. The jetty project is designed to enhance infrastructure, improve public services, and strengthen the island’s role in the tourism economy.

Construction of the jetty is set to begin later this year, with the completion date scheduled for early 2027.

