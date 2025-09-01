Back to overview
Cape Jaffa Sand and Dredge Management Plan



September 1, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Kingston District Council (SA) has received the marine engineers report of the Sand & Dredge Management Plan for the Cape Jaffa Anchorage Marina.

Photo courtesy of Kingston District Council

The report recommends removal/relocation of approximately 850,000m3 across an 8-10 year window, to effectively develop a significant sand trap and return the shoreline to the western side of the groyne to a state where Council’s realistic annual program can effectively manage and maintain the marina mouth being navigable all year round, combatting updated annual average sand drift to the area.

It provides significant background and detail on significant dredging campaigns undertaken by Council in recent years, in attempts to address the issue.

The report also documents the significant negative effect of storm activity in September 2024 that negated those endeavors, further exacerbated by the cessation of further dredging, which was planned for in early 2025, due to EPA water quality concerns and the further storm impacts in May-July 2025 that have rendered the marina mouth currently unnavigable.

In the short term, Council is liaising with its dredging contractor Maritime Constructions on dates for dredging activity to be undertaken to enable re-opening of the marina ahead of the upcoming summer period.

At this time, it is hoped to secure and commit to the program in approximately mid-October, subject to seasonal conditions, to ensure the program is not compromised and the marina is not at risk of further closure in the Summer period.

