€13 million sand replenishment project up for bidding in Portugal

€13 million sand replenishment project up for bidding in Portugal

Beach Nourishment
September 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Portuguese government is working on a €13 million project that will replenish a 6.6-km stretch of the Quarteira-Vale do Lobo coastline.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

Last week, the country’s environment agency (APA) approved the opening of a public tender for the Quarteira-Garrão sand replenishment project.

According to APA, the project aims to artificially saturate the sediment transport capacity of the waves, mitigating erosion of the sandy cliffs.

To achieve this goal, sediment from the offshore borrow site will be dredged and pumped on shore to replenish the 6.6-km coastline between Forte Novo and Garrão beaches.

The government is planning to award the contract in the next few months and complete all dredging /sand replenishment works before the end of 2026.

