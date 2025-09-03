Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Fehmarnbelt: Moving the coast 500 meters into the water

Dredging
September 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

West of Rødbyhavn, crews from Femern Bælt-projektet have moved the coast 500m out into the water and created a new, large land area from the dredged material, removed during the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel excavation work.

photo courtesy of Femern Bælt

Before the new area can be shaped into an attractive landscape, the soil must be drained of water.

To solve this challenge, we have established temporary drainage channels, which appear as the long lines crisscrossing the landscape. These channels help to direct the excess water away, which is then pumped out of the area,” the project officials said.

photo courtesy of Femern Bælt

Some of the channels draw the contours of what will become future beaches and recreational areas. The wide curved channel in the middle of the area is set to become a new lagoon beach.

According to the officials, it will take a few years before the new land area is ready for use.

