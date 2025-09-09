Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Singapore wraps up first below-sea-level land reclamation at Pulau Tekong

BREAKING NEWS: Singapore wraps up first below-sea-level land reclamation at Pulau Tekong

Land Reclamation
September 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land at the north-western tip of Pulau Tekong, with the completion of main construction works for Singapore’s first polder.

photo courtesy of PUB

According to PUB Singapore’s National Water Agency, the reclaimed land will be used for military training purposes, freeing up space on the mainland for other uses, such as developing new homes and amenities for Singaporeans. 

The completion of main construction works for the polder via the empoldering method marks the first time Singapore has reclaimed land below the mean sea level.

Compared to the traditional land reclamation method of infilling with sand to reclaim land above sea level, the empoldering method uses less sand. This has resulted in close to 50 percent of savings in sand used for the reclamation.

Using this method, a tract of dry land below the surrounding sea level has been created by constructing a coastal dike and a network of drains and water pumping systems, as well as a stormwater collection pond. Together, these features protect the area from rising sea levels and more intense rainfall due to climate change.

This is the first time Singapore has reclaimed land below mean sea level. At its lowest point, the Tekong polder lies approximately 1.2 meters below average sea level.

Once final commissioning of infrastructure components is completed in 2025, the site will be handed over to PUB and the Ministry of Defense.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles