Fehmarnbelt: Danish tunnel portal nears completion

Fehmarnbelt: Danish tunnel portal nears completion

September 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The work on the entrance to the Fehmarnbelt tunnel at Rødbyhavn on Lolland is almost complete.

photo courtesy of The Fehmarnbelt Project

The transition between the motorway and the railway on land and the tunnel underwater takes place via the so-called tunnel portal, which has been under construction since 2022.

The tunnel sections built on land are now being covered with earth. The Danish tunnel portal with its 160-metre-long cut-and-cover tunnel is nearing completion as the structure is gradually being covered.

Over time, the covered section will seamlessly blend into the surrounding landscape, like the integration seen with the Great Belt and Øresund connections.

Also, both the Danish and German tunnel portals are ready for the next major milestone: the immersion and connection of the first tunnel element underwater.

