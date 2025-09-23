Southern Dredging wins $12.9M Charleston dredging deal

Back to overview
Dredging
September 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Southern Dredging has won a $12.9 million firm-fixed-price contract for a maintenance dredging job in South Carolina.

photo courtesy of southerndredging.net

The total amount of this action is $12,904,430 with a total cumulative face value of $14,448,605.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of September 27, 2026.

Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,904,430 were obligated at the time of the award,” said DoD.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, is the contracting activity. 

