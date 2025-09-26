Back to overview
Port of Auckland: Work starts on Bledisloe North wharf

Business development
September 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Auckland kicked off the construction of its Bledisloe North wharf with a blessing event today.

photo courtesy of poal.co.nz

Attended by Prime Minister Luxon and Minister Bishop, the milestone event celebrated the start of nearly $200m of developments to make the port big ship capable and support the cruise tourism industry.  

The consent, which was the first approved and started under the Fast Track program, includes the development of two wharves:

  • Bledisloe North, and
  • completion of Fergusson North wharf.  

Our investments here today go beyond infrastructure. They are about supporting growth and opportunity, and ensuring Auckland continues to thrive as an economic hub for trade, and tourism,” said Roger Gray, Port of Auckland CEO. 

“One of the most exciting parts of this development is that this will make us big ship capable for cruise and containers, and support Auckland well into the future.”

The developments commenced today support Auckland Council’s Long-Term plan and the port’s long-term strategy to consolidate port operations whilst retaining enough operational area to support the critical trade that powers Auckland businesses and homes.

