Southwind nets contract for Jupiter and St. Lucie Inlets dredging

September 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Southwind Construction has secured a $7.2 million USACE contract for the Intracoastal and Okeechobee Waterway maintenance dredging works.

Photo courtesy of Southwind Construction

Under the deal, the contractor will perform maintenance dredging of the Intracoastal Waterway channel (IWW) in the vicinity of Jupiter and St. Lucie Inlets in Florida. These two areas are approximately 16 IWW channel miles apart.

The Jupiter Inlet portion of the project consists of maintenance dredging approximately 100,000 cubic yards from IWW Cuts P-1 through P-9. The excavated material will be piped to the beach placement area immediately south of Jupiter Inlet.

The St. Lucie Inlet work consists of maintenance dredging approximately 200,000 cubic yards from IWW Cuts M-1 through M-6 and OWW cut-1. Excavated material will be placed in the St. Lucie inshore impoundment basin for future use as beach renourishment fill.

