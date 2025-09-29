Laguna Governor seeks unified master plan for flood control, dredging included

Back to overview
Flood Mitigation
September 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Last week, Laguna Governor Sol Aragones called for a long-term, province-wide master plan for drainage and flood control systems, citing the escalating threats from stronger typhoons, the Philippine News Agency said.

photo courtesy of Sol Aragones fb

Provincial Information Officer Danilo Lucas said that during a meeting at the governor’s office with municipal, city, and district engineers, Aragones underscored the urgency of adopting a sustained, integrated approach.

Maybe we should have a master plan for drainage,” Aragones said.

Lucas added that she brought up the frequent flooding near Sunstar Mall in Santa Cruz town, stressing, “We can’t just look at it, we have to do something because it’s been going on for so long.”

Aragones also shared that a Memorandum of Agreement is being finalized with Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corporation, who has pledged to help with dredging operations at no cost to the government.

The agreement will be reviewed by the engineers involved in the project.

