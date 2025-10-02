Back to overview
Home Dredging Today NMDC to undertake large-scale dredging/land reclamation project in the Philippines

October 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

NMDC Group is about to embark on a massive dredging and land reclamation project in Manila Bay, Philippines.

Photo courtesy of NMDC

Under the $610.1 million contract with Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC), NMDC will undertake a thirty-month project encompassing approximately 130 hectares of island reclamation as part of a groundbreaking development project to build a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.

The scope covers sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction, and rock placement.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, commented: “By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth.”

Manuel S. Gonzales, President of Pasay Harbor City Corporation, added: “We are delighted to work with NMDC Group, a globally renowned entity that has an unparalleled multi-jurisdiction track record of successful, innovative projects. We look forward to partnering with NMDC to fulfill our vision of creating a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.”

The collaboration closely follows a series of announcements by NMDC Group and marks its first large-scale project in the Philippines; adding to its growing project portfolio of activities in Asia which have included several projects across Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

