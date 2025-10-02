UPDATE Pinellas County beach nourishment project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The 2025 Pinellas County (FL) beach nourishment project is shifting to Indian Rocks Beach.

Photo courtesy of the Pinellas County

With sand placement nearly complete in Indian Shores, active construction is starting on the south end of Indian Rocks Beach, the County said in an update.

The County Commission, on June 17, 2025, authorized funding for a one-time emergency beach nourishment project to include placing sand on the islands of Sand Key (Clearwater Beach to Belleair Beach and Indian Rocks Beach to North Redington Beach), Treasure Island and Upham Beach.

The $125.7 million project is estimated to place more than 2.5 million cubic yards of sand on these beaches.

Anticipated Project Schedule

  • Redington Shores and N. Redington Beach: September – October 2025
  • Upham Beach: October 2025
  • Sunset Beach: October 2025 – January 2026
  • Indian Rocks Beach: Late November – December 2025
  • Sunshine Beach: November 2025 – January 2026
  • Belleair Beach and Clearwater Beach: October 2025 – November 2025
