Watermaster protects UNESCO-listed Lake Neusiedl in Austria

October 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Watermaster/Aquamec Ltd. was involved recently in a restoration project at Lake Neusiedl – a UNESCO World Heritage site on the border between Austria and Hungary.

photo courtesy of Watermaster / Aquamec Ltd.

Spanning 315 km2 with an average depth of one meter, it supports local communities as both an ecological and recreational hub. Yet sediment build-up and excess eutrophication due to nutrient overload threaten its delicate ecosystems and recreational use.

The Burgenland government has established Seemanagement Burgenland GmbH to shift from occasional restoration action to a systematic management with a dedicated organization. 

The lake’s unique geography and protected status required Seemanagement to find smart water restoration and maintenance equipment, that is both effective and environmentally sensitive.

photo courtesy of Watermaster / Aquamec Ltd.

For this project, the Seemanagement team acquired two units of the most powerful Classic V model and a Watermaster booster pump from Wellink GmbH, the local reseller.

Multipurpose Watermaster’s heavy-duty work attachments enable Seemanagement to do various tasks such as suction dredging, excavating, clearing vegetation by raking, and pile driving with a single machine. 

According to Watermaster, this versatility reduces the need for several single-purpose machines and assisting equipment, lowering operational costs, increasing efficiency, and minimizing the overall operational footprint.

