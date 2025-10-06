Back to overview
Home Dredging Today IADC publishes its Annual Report 2024

IADC publishes its Annual Report 2024

Dredging
October 6, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The International Association of Dredging Companies has published its “Annual Report 2024”.

Photo courtesy of IADC

Produced and released by IADC, the report aims to provide insight into the dredging industry’s contribution to the global economy as well as key sectors.

This report, compiled on behalf of the Board, outlines the Association’s state of affairs, and highlights the broad spectrum of activities undertaken over the course of the year.

All of IADC’s activities demonstrated a clear ambition to be at the forefront of providing information related to dredging.

Download the 2024 Annual Report

Related news

List of highlighted news articles