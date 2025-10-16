Gator Dredging mobilizing equipment for the Upham Beach renourishment

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Construction crews are making progress on the 2025 Pinellas County (FL) beach nourishment project.

Photo courtesy of Gator Dredging

Gator Dredging has begun mobilizing barges, pipelines, and other equipment for the upcoming Upham Beach renourishment.

Construction is scheduled to start on Upham Beach beginning the week of October 20. Upham Beach Park and Treasure Island Beach Pavilion and Park beach accesses will be intermittently closed.

At the same time, sand placement is ongoing on Sand Key (Clearwater) with various beach accesses being closed in the area.

The contractor will place approximately 66,000 cubic yards of sand on Upham Beach and is expected to take about 4 weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

In total, the $125.7 million Pinellas County beach nourishment project will place over 2.5 million cubic yards of sand on these beaches:

  • Redington Shores and N. Redington Beach: September – October 2025
  • Upham Beach: October 2025
  • Sunset Beach: October 2025 – January 2026
  • Indian Rocks Beach: Late November – December 2025
  • Sunshine Beach: November 2025 – January 2026
  • Belleair Beach and Clearwater Beach: October 2025 – November 2025

