MVW receives purchase order from METHA for long-term trial at Hamburg dredging plant

October 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

M Vest Water has received a purchase order on commercial terms from METHA for a long-term trial at the dredging plant in Hamburg.

photo courtesy of mvestwater.com

The long-term successful completion, and meeting both trial at the dredging plant in trial is scheduled to start in November and will run for minimum one month,” MVW said.

“Upon and Hamburg port Authorities’ expectations, METHA’s MVW will be technically qualified for commercial negotiations with METHA regarding long-term contracts.”

Under the agreement, MVW will supply its natural NORWAFLOC products for the dewatering of approximately 10,000 meters of dredging sludge per month.

This volume represents more than 1/3 of the 3 pre-thickened current average volumes treated at METHA. The trial is set to be conducted using one of the plant’s two chamber filter presses.

