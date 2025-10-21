Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Bribie Island emergency dredging work in full swing

Bribie Island emergency dredging work in full swing

Beach Nourishment
October 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Hall Contracting has just released the latest project update from the emergency dredging works at Bribie Island, saying that the operations are in full swing.

photo courtesy of Hall

According to the update, Hall crews have been working hard to close the southern breakthroughs and carry out renourishment to help protect the Pumicestone Passage foreshore ahead of the upcoming storm season.

More than 150,000m³ of sand has been dredged to date and our cutter suction dredge Arnhem is moving the equivalent of 1 loaded tip truck of sand every minute it’s pumping,” said Hall.

The work is set to restore Bribie Island’s northern tip and protect the Pumicestone Passage foreshore, improving water quality and marine navigation safety in the Passage ahead of the annual severe weather season.

Dredging and associated construction operations will take place until April 2026, with most on-land activity occurring between 6am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles