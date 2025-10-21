EXCLUSIVE: Vishwa Samudra Group orders new dredger from Royal IHC

Back to overview
Dredging
October 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC is set to build a Beagle 8 TSHD for India’s Vishwa Samudra Group, the Dutch company said today.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) will have a hopper capacity of 8,000 m³ and will be built at Royal IHC’s shipyard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands.

According to Royal IHC, this will be the latest addition to the dredging fleet of Vishwa Samudra, one of India’s fastest growing infrastructure companies.

The company had previously selected two Beavers to help support its growing operations. One of the main reasons for choosing the Beagle was its proven technology, class-leading efficiency and short delivery times,” said Royal IHC.

The Beagle® is a platform of standardized trailing suction hopper dredgers with hopper capacities ranging from 4,000 to 12,000 m³.

Delivery of the new TSHD is scheduled for summer 2027.

