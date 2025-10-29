Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Cochin Shipyard Limited, Royal IHC sign MoU for more TSHDs

EXCLUSIVE: Cochin Shipyard Limited, Royal IHC sign MoU for more TSHDs

Dredging
October 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a MoU with Royal IHC for building more world-class trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) in India, based on IHC’s acclaimed Beagle platform.

photo courtesy of CSL

According to CSL, this partnership will strengthen India’s dredging capabilities and promote indigenization under Atmanirbhar Bharat & Make In India, supporting the goals of Maritime India Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed between Shri Nagesh Krishnamoorthy, GM(BD), CSL and Mr. Jaco Kleijiwegt, Area Sales Manager, India, Royal IHC.

Recently, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) launched its latest vessel – Dredge Godavari – at Cochin Shipyard Limited. According to DCI, this giant is the first-ever 12,000 m³ Beagle Series dredger constructed anywhere in the world, setting a new benchmark for the global dredging industry.

Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern engineering features, the vessel represents the next generation of dredgers – delivering unmatched efficiency, precision, and environmental sustainability,” DCI said.

