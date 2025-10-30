New sand to protect Glenelg North during winter storms

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The South Australian Government will next week start sand replenishment works at Glenelg North.

Photo courtesy of the Department for Environment and Water

Due to the low tides anticipated next week, it presents a good opportunity to get the yearly Glenelg North replenishment works done.

Commencing November 3, 2025, sand will be collected via excavators from the south side of West Beach Harbour and the harbour beach and transported to Glenelg North.

The target is to move between 20,000m3 to 40,000m3 of sand, weather and conditions permitting. The majority of this sand will come from the fillet on the south side of the flyover bridge.

This work will raise beach levels, helping to protect Glenelg North during winter storms.

