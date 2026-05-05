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Home Dredging Today NMDC Dredging and Marine unveils Coastal and Hydrodynamic Center (VIDEO)

NMDC Dredging and Marine unveils Coastal and Hydrodynamic Center (VIDEO)

Coastal Protection
May 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Dredging & Marine has unveiled the NMDC Coastal & Hydrodynamic Center, the region’s first hydraulic physical modeling test facility, bringing advanced coastal and marine engineering validation to the UAE.

photo courtesy of NMDC

This milestone strengthens local expertise, enabling more efficient marine operations, NMDC said.

This purpose-built facility enables the simulation and physical testing of complex marine, coastal, and offshore infrastructure under controlled conditions – supporting faster design optimization, improved efficiency, and tighter cost control on critical projects.

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The center will operate as a commercial entity across the region.

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