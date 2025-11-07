Back to overview
Dredging operations at Toledo Harbor set for mid-2026

Dredging
November 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Preparations are underway for the annual maintenance dredging of Toledo Harbor, Lucas County, Ohio.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Army Corps, Buffalo District anticipates dredging operations at Toledo Harbor to be performed during the period between July 1 and March 15.

According to USACE, sediments will be removed from the channel bottom by a mechanical dredge and placed into hoppers aboard scows for transport to the designated dredged sediment placement area.

The sediment to be dredged from Toledo Harbor consists primarily of silts and clays, with some sands. An estimated total of one million cubic yards of sediment is to be dredged from the federal navigation project during a given dredging cycle.

Dredging of Toledo Harbor is scheduled to be conducted by USACE every year, based on need and the availability of funding. This year’s dredging was conducted under a $4.4 million task order issued on May 6, marking the final year of the two-year contract.

