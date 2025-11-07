Governor Sol Aragones, SMC sign Laguna dredging agreement

Back to overview
Flood Mitigation
November 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Laguna Governor, Sol Aragones, and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) President, Ramon Ang, formally signed a memorandum of agreement today to launch a collaborative flood control and dredging initiative across Laguna.

photo courtesy of Laguna PIO

In a news release, Provincial Information Officer, Danilo Lucas, said that the dredging project will incur no cost to the provincial government.

With the signing of the MOA and the start of dredging operations, we can expect lasting relief for thousands of residents and communities vulnerable to heavy flooding,” Lucas said.

Lucas also added that SMC presented a detailed map identifying several rivers in Laguna that require dredging and continuous cleanup operations.

According to Ang, the project’s goal is not only to remove silt and debris but also to restore the natural flow of waterways affected by pollution and land encroachment.

Within one year, we can clean everything,” Ang said, appealing for public cooperation to stop dumping trash into rivers.

