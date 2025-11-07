Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Urgent repair work starts at Cobb’s high seawall

Urgent repair work starts at Cobb’s high seawall

Coastal Protection
November 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dorset Council said that the urgent repairs started yesterday in Lyme Regis at the base of the Cobb’s high seawall, after a large hole was found during a routine inspection earlier this year.

photo courtesy of Dorset Council

The hole is under the Gin Shop turn, at the base where the Cobb forks and is exposed to strong waves.

To protect the wall over winter, temporary rock bags have been placed using a crane. These will provide additional support to absorb the wave energy, the Council said.

The permanent repair will be rescheduled at the next suitable spring low tide in the new year.

According to the Council, these works are part of Phase 1 of a three-stage repair plan for the Cobb, and are separate from the larger Phase 5 coastal works in Lyme Regis.

