Nashville to host the Midwest Chapter of WEDA

November 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Midwest Chapter of Western Dredging Association will next year (April 21-23) take place at the DoubleTree Nashville Downtown in Tennessee.

Photo courtesy of WEDA

Once again, the event will provide a forum for exchanging information of interest to the dredging industry and its associates.

Representatives from all areas of the industry, including regulatory, resource agencies, contracting, and manufacturing, will attend to discuss dredging economics, benefits, technologies, and current issues.

According to WEDA, attendees can expect an engaging agenda and ample opportunity to engage with dredging industry colleagues, customers, and friends, plus a dinner cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat.

Registration for the event will open in December 2025. A call for abstracts will also be issued in December.

