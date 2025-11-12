Coastal defense works wrap up at The Naze

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
November 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Essential sea defense works have been completed at The Naze in Walton, reinforcing protection for the unique coastal environment, Tendring District Council (TDC) said.

photo courtesy of TDC

The project focused on replacing damaged gabion baskets at the north-east corner of the area and installing new gabions behind Crag Walk. These measures will help prevent tidal erosion and protect the fragile cliffs and surrounding habitats for at least the next decade, the Council said.

The works, which took around five weeks to complete, were carried out by Coastal Defense Contractors Ltd at a cost of £70,000. Funding included a £50,000 contribution from TDC and £20,000 from the Naze Protection Society.

Councillor Adrian Smith, TDC’s Cabinet Member responsible for Coast Protection and Engineering, said that the scheme was another vital step in safeguarding The Naze and championing local environment.

The Naze is one of our district’s most treasured landscapes – rich in wildlife, geology, and history, and enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” he said.

“Without these defenses, the sea would continue to erode this special area, putting habitats, heritage, and even homes at risk.

“This work ensures we can protect and preserve The Naze for future generations.”

The Naze and Walton Backwaters are designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest and are home to rare species and important geological features.

