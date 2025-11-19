Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spillman Island and Barbours Cut Channel VIDEO UPDATE

Dredging
November 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District has just released a very interesting video update on the Houston Ship Channel – Spillman Island and Barbours Cut Channel.

photo courtesy of USACE

This new work is part of Houston Ship Channel Segment 3 Barbours Cut Channel bulkhead walls.

According to USACE, these combination walls are installed ahead of the impending widening of the Barbours Cut Channel which will allow a greater amount of ship traffic to navigate the channel.

