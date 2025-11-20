Newport Waterways dredging underway

Back to overview
November 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maintenance dredging works within the Newport Waterways canal estate are underway, Newport Waterways Canal Property Owners Association (NWPOA) said.

photo courtesy of Councillor Karl Winchester fb

The project involves the removal of approximately 31,000 cubic meters of sediment from within the canal.

Dredged material will be transported via pipeline, placed and treated (as necessary) at Council’s Griffith Road Dredged Material Rehandling Facility (Section 19 Pond).

Maintenance dredging of the canals is set to improve navigational safety for all canal users, said NWPOA. Works generally occur between 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, excluding public holidays.

Dredging operations will be ongoing for a period of approximately five months, weather permitting.

The dredging program will target key sections of the Newport canal network, including:

  • Kingfisher Canal,
  • the Northern Marina Basin,
  • the intersection of Kestrel and Albatross canals,
  • Curlew Canal,
  • Skua Canal, and
  • Walkers Creek Canal.
