AD Ports Group sells 9.77pct stake in NMDC Group to Alpha Dhabi Holding

Dredging
November 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

AD Ports Group has sold its 9.77% stake in National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) to Alpha Dhabi Holding in a $436 million transaction.

photo courtesy of NMDC

According to their official statement, this transaction is part of AD Ports Group’s strategy of actively managing its asset portfolio across all business clusters to monetize, when opportune, non-core assets.

It is the third divestment of non-core assets this year, following the sale of land at Khalifa Economic Zones – Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) to Mira Developments, and the sale of two logistics warehouses in KEZAD to Aldar Properties.

Commenting the news, Alpha Dhabi CEO, Hamad Salem Al Ameri, said the deal reflects the company’s push into high-impact industrial sectors that “align with national priorities and global trends.”

