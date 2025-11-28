Back to overview
Home Dredging Today MPDC to invest $500M in Maputo Port expansion, dredging included

MPDC to invest $500M in Maputo Port expansion, dredging included

Dredging
November 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) has unveiled a plan to invest about $500 million US to equip and expand of its infrastructures at the Port of Maputo in the next three years.

photo courtesy of Presidente Daniel Chapo fb

During his working visit to the Port of Maputo yesterday, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo said that this investment will allow the modernization of several terminals, contributing to substantial increasing of operational capacity of the Port.

The President also revealed that preparations are currently underway for the implementation of structuring project – set to begin in 2026, adding that “the dredging work, which will take the channel to less than 16 meters deep, will bring the Port of Maputo in line with the largest ports in the region and the entire world.”

The reconstruction more than 400 meters of quay will reinforce the safety, capacity and resilience of the port infrastructure. This technology represents a significant leap forward. The current systems allow for automatic connection between the Port of Maputo and the Ressano Garcia border crossing, which separates Mozambique and South Africa, located in the Moamba district,” Chapo concluded.

Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) is a national private company, which results from the partnership between the Mozambican Railway Company (Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique) and Portus Indico, comprised by Grindrod, DP World and local company Mozambique Gestores.

On April 15, 2003, MPDC was given the concession of Maputo’s Port for a period of 15 years, with an extension option of another 15. In June 2010, the concession period was extended for another 15 years, and in February 2024, the Government awarded an extension until 2058, based on a plan to expand the port capacity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles