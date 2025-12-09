USACE, City of Charleston sign Design Agreement for Battery Extension Project

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
December 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Charleston District and the City of Charleston have officially signed the Design Agreement for the Battery Extension Project.

photo courtesy of USACE

This milestone kicks off the Preconstruction, Engineering and Design (PED) phase, where engineers and scientists will refine the project alignment, complete detailed designs, conduct environmental reviews and continue working closely with the community, USACE said.

This phase will shape the final, construction-ready plan aimed at reducing storm-surge and coastal-flooding risks across the Charleston Peninsula.

The Charleston Peninsula Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, also known as the Battery Extension Project, has been in the works for years.

According to USACE, the current phase will allow both the City and Corps of Engineers to examine exactly what goes where.

The funding for this phase totals $20 million, with $13 million from USACE and $7 million from the City. 

